A plaque for Thomas Babington Macaulay

Historian and reforming Whig politician, Thomas Babington Macaulay is one of Leicestershire's greatest sons.
He was born and lived in the county at Rothley Temple, now the Rothley Court Hotel. When I visited it I was chiefly concerned with its inglorious place in English cricket history.
'The Whig view of history' has been out of fashion for as long as anyone can remember, and the past few years have been enough to cure anyone of the notion that progress is inevitable.
Nevertheless, if you dip into Macaulay's works you will find them full of good things.
Today Charnwood Borough Council put up a plaque in his honour at his birthplace.
Terry Sheppard chair of the Rothley Heritage Centre unveils the plaque on what would have been Lord Macaulay of Rothley's 219th birthday. pic.twitter.com/9KBnQ98oVp— Charnwood Borough Council (@CharnwoodBC) October 25, 2019
