Thursday, October 24, 2019
Voters will not punish Corbyn if he makes them wait for an election
Jeremy Corbyn is a chicken. Jeremy Corbyn is frit.
The Conservatives are convinced that the voters want a general election just as much as they do, will be outraged if Corbyn fails to allow one at the earliest opportunity and punish him when an election does come.
I suspect this view is mistaken.
If you ask people for an opinion poll most will say there ought to be an election. But that doesn't mean they have given the idea much thought or care a great deal about it.
Most of them certainly do not care half as much as the Conservatives do.
And when the election campaign starts it will be schools and hospitals that dominate debate. The Conservatives will try to confine discussion to Brexit, but fail in that attempt,
What happened in the run up to the election will be largely forgotten.
