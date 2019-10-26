Saturday, October 26, 2019

Photographs of old Leicester



Accompanied by a slightly unnecessary cover of A White Shade of Pale by Annie Lennox, here are some photographs of vanished Leicester.

Wigston Glen Parva was on the line to Birmingham, a little to the west of the present-day South Wigston station.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)