Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Photographs of old Leicester
Accompanied by a slightly unnecessary cover of A White Shade of Pale by Annie Lennox, here are some photographs of vanished Leicester.
Wigston Glen Parva was on the line to Birmingham, a little to the west of the present-day South Wigston station.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment