Sunday, October 27, 2019

Half Man Half Biscuit: Bad Losers on Yahoo! Chess


Checkmate!
Dennis Bell of Torquay,
Too late
With your knight at e3.
Good game sir
Do you want another bout?
Well Dennis ain't replying
'Cos he just signed out,
Half Man Half Biscuit's songs mirror my life.

Not only have I often found myself engaged in a descent of the Stiperstones, I have also run into bad losers on Yahoo! Chess.

This comes from the band's 2008 album CSI:Ambleside.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

1 comment:

Left Lib said...

I recommend you all watch this chess game which will put HMHB in their box; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42lY0mdx7vQ

27 October, 2019 19:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)