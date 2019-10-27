Half Man Half Biscuit: Bad Losers on Yahoo! Chess

Checkmate!Half Man Half Biscuit's songs mirror my life.
Dennis Bell of Torquay,
Too late
With your knight at e3.
Good game sir
Do you want another bout?
Well Dennis ain't replying
'Cos he just signed out,
Not only have I often found myself engaged in a descent of the Stiperstones, I have also run into bad losers on Yahoo! Chess.
This comes from the band's 2008 album CSI:Ambleside.
I recommend you all watch this chess game which will put HMHB in their box; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42lY0mdx7vQ
