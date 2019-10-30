Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Trainspotting at Euston in 1957
Enjoy the footage of steam haulage at the old Euston. Wonder at the tolerance of unsupervised children in a busy working environment.
I'm fond of sheep myself, but I'm not sure what they have to do with it.
