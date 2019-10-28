England beat the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1968

It marked John Snow's emergence as England's' premier fast bowler and Alan Knott's arrival as an outstanding wicketkeeper and batsman.
The only decisive result in the five-match series was in the fourth test. England won because of a remarkably generous declaration as Gary Sobers asked them to make 214 in 53 overs.
To a team already used to playing limited-overs cricket, it looked eminently gettable.
England reached their target for the loss of only three wickets. Geoff Boycott opened the innings and finished 80 not out, with Colin Cowdrey contributing 71.
Among England's bowlers were Jeff Jones, father of Simon Jones from the great Ashes series of 2005, and Tony Lock, a star from the 1950s who was recalled after Fred Titmus lost some toes in a boating accident.
