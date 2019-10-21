Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, October 21, 2019
The death of the York to Hull line
The direct line from to York to Hull closed in 1965 and this film shows the line and its fittings being removed for scrapped.
Today it appear high in most people's list of lines that should have been kept open.
Wisbech to March and March to Stamford lines should not have been scrapped. The rails of the "Bramble Line" at Wisbech remain.
