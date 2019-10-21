Monday, October 21, 2019

The death of the York to Hull line



The direct line from to York to Hull closed in 1965 and this film shows the line and its fittings being removed for scrapped.

Today it appear high in most people's list of lines that should have been kept open.
jfleming said...

Wisbech to March and March to Stamford lines should not have been scrapped. The rails of the "Bramble Line" at Wisbech remain.

21 October, 2019 22:03

