Monday, October 21, 2019
More Uncle stories published
I am delighted by the discovery that some hitherto unpublished Uncle stories by the Revd J.P. Martin have appeared in print.
You will find 50 pages of them in the biography J.P. Martin: Father of Uncle, which was written by his daughter, the playwright Stella Currey, back in the 1980s and published last year.
If you are not familiar with the Uncle stories, this post of mine will explain their attraction.
