Neil Robertson forfeits snooker qualifier after driving to wrong Barnsley


A win for one of the big boys, as the Guardian walks away with our Headline of the Day Award.

The judges were reminded of the time that Andrew Newton, told to seek out Norman Scott in Barnstaple, looked for him in Dunstable instead.
