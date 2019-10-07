Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, October 07, 2019
Ginger Baker (1939-2019)
Ginger Baker, the nomination of many as the greatest rock drummer, died yesterday at the age of 80. He was best known from his time with the original supergroup Cream.
The tribute from Steve Winwood - "Beneath his somewhat abrasive exterior, there was a very sensitive human being with a heart of gold" - gives a clue as to the difficulties many found in working with Baker.
Winwood and Baker, along with Eric Clapton and Leicester's Rick Grech - were members of another supergroup - the short-lived Blind Faith. Here they are at their debut concert in Hyde Park in 1969
Do What You Like was written by Baker and so contains the obligatory drum solo.
