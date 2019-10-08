The Wolves in the Forest: Tackling Inequality in the 21st Century

I won't post the whole review here, just enough of it to explain the splendid title:
David Howarth contributes the introduction here too. He begins by pointing out that it is 110 years since Lloyd George delivered his ’People’s Budget’:
And my conclusion:‘He described a time when “poverty and the wretchedness and human degradation that allows follows in its camp, will be as remote to the people of this country as the wolves which once infested its forests”. The wolves of poverty, wretchedness, human degradation and inequality are still with us. Far from being remote to modern Britain their infestation of modern Britain is becoming more widespread.’
Keynes died 73 years ago and L.T. Hobhouse and T.H. Green make their obligatory appearances too. Liberal Democrats are either going to have more recent thinkers to be inspired by or do the intellectual heavy lifting themselves. The Wolves in the Forest is a welcome sign that we may be prepared to do just that.You can buy The Wolves in the Forest from the Social Liberal Forum website.
No comments:
Post a Comment