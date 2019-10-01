Sally Symington to fight South West Herts for the Lib Dems

South West Hertfordshire Liberal Democrats have chosen Sally Symington as their candidate at the next general election.
As she told Hemel Today:
"The Liberal Democrats control the three local councils of Three Rivers, Watford and now St Albans. The Liberal Democrats hold 60 per cent of all council seats within the constituency."Sally, who is a member of Dacorum Borough Council, stood in Hemel Hempstead constituency at the 2017 election. She was later on the shortlist for Cheltenham, a Lib Dem seat until 2010.
'Symington' is a name with resonanace here in Market Harborough, but I don't know if she is a scion of the soup and corsetry dynasty.
No comments:
Post a Comment