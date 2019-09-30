Monday, September 30, 2019

Southwell Minster from above in 1950


Southwell, which dominates its small town, is perhaps England's least known cathedral, but it's certainly one of its most remarkable.

Next to it stand the ruins of the Archbishop of York's palace, with the Edwardian residence for the Bishops of Southwell built among them.
