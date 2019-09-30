Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, September 30, 2019
Southwell Minster from above in 1950
Southwell, which dominates its small town, is perhaps England's least known cathedral, but it's certainly one of its most remarkable.
Next to it stand the ruins of the Archbishop of York's palace, with the Edwardian residence for the Bishops of Southwell built among them.
