Sunday, September 29, 2019

Southwell Methodist Church


I had been to Southwell several times without discovering its Methodist church.

To find it you have to dive down an alley, Prebend Passage, in the centre of town.

I can't find anything about the building's history on its own website, but you can read its Listing on the Historic England site. It dates from 1839.

