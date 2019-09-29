"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, September 29, 2019
Southwell Methodist Church
I had been to Southwell several times without discovering its Methodist church.
To find it you have to dive down an alley, Prebend Passage, in the centre of town.
I can't find anything about the building's history on its own website, but you can read its Listing on the Historic England site. It dates from 1839.
