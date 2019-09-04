Belvoir Castle, Bonkers Hall and garden bus tours

Capability Brown’s spectacular ‘lost landscape’ design for Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire now features in a number of new garden bus tours designed and narrated by Emma, Duchess of Rutland.I showed it to Lord Bonkers with the following result.
Lord Bonkers writes exclusively for Liberal England:
I don't know about you, but I have always found the Duke of Rutland's seat Belvoir Castle rather flashy. Nevertheless, when the Duchess showed me around I was he soul of politeness and remarked "Nice Belvoir."
The gardens at Bonkers Hall are also to be preferred; the local tradition is that they were laid out by Capability Brown's younger brother Incapacity.
And we were into the garden tour racket long before the Rutlands. I well recall the first Lady Bonkers taking the wheel of a charabanc and chasing Meadowcroft around his favourite shrubbery.
How the passengers cheered!
