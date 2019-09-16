Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, September 16, 2019
Bryan Magee interviewed in 1999: Part 2
This is the second part of Bryan Magee's RTE interview from 1999. Persevere past the alien attack that comes halfway through.
My conclusion after listening to this is that I should read Magee's book on Schopenhauer. I have read his short book on Wagner and it is very good.
You can listen to part 1 here.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment