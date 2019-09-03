Tuesday, September 03, 2019

The Cromford and High Peak Railway in 1967



Opened in 1831, the Cromford and High Peak Railway linked the Cromford Canal at High Peak Wharf with the Peak Forest Canal at Whaley Bridge.

Remarkably, most of the the railway and its rope-hauled inclines survived until 1967. This video shows the line's locomotives taking the stock for an excursion train from Buxton.
