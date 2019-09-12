Lord Bonkers' Diary: Paul sometimes Went On A Bit

He is also on record as saying he is not prepared to kiss the person next to him in church - "unless it’s Alan Beith, of course".
Sunday
Whenever I leave the village I fear for what I shall find at St Asquith’s on my return. I am pleased to report the Revd Hughes is still firmly in charge: his curate Farron has not ripped out all the pews and made everyone sing ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine’ after all. The Revd chooses as the text for his sermon Galatians 6:9 - ‘And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.’
I have to say that Paul sometimes Went On A Bit - I wonder if his correspondents were wholly delighted to see another of his letters arrive in the post, even if their children did enjoy collecting the stamps. In this case, however, I am happy to concede that he was spot on.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
