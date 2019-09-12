Thursday, September 12, 2019

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Paul sometimes Went On A Bit

I have seen no evidence that Tim Farron wants to rip out the pews at St Asquith's and make everyone sing ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine’, but Lord Bonkers is clearly obsessed with the idea.

 He is also on record as saying he is not prepared to kiss the person next to him in church - "unless it’s Alan Beith, of course".

Sunday

Whenever I leave the village I fear for what I shall find at St Asquith’s on my return. I am pleased to report the Revd Hughes is still firmly in charge: his curate Farron has not ripped out all the pews and made everyone sing ‘Shine, Jesus, Shine’ after all. The Revd chooses as the text for his sermon Galatians 6:9 - ‘And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.’

I have to say that Paul sometimes Went On A Bit - I  wonder if his correspondents were wholly delighted to see another of his letters arrive in the post, even if their children did enjoy collecting the stamps. In this case, however, I am happy to concede that he was spot on.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.

