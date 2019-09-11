Canterbury Lib Dems told to delay candidate selection

There's an intriguing story on Kent Online:
The selection of a Liberal Democrat candidate to contest the Canterbury seat at the next election has been unexpectedly put on hold.
A selection meeting was scheduled to take place tomorrow, but has been postponed indefinitely.
It is understood local association party chiefs were contacted this week by the national party and told to cancel the selection meeting but were given no explanation why.
There is speculation the party has acted to keep some seats open in the event of further high-profile defections from other parties amid the Brexit chaos.You have to be an optimist to see Canterbury as a Lib Dem candidate target. But politics is in such flux at the moment, who knows?
Later.
Thanks to a reader for this...
No comments:
Post a Comment