Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant wins Name of the Day

Two wriggly pheasants yesterday

Yesteday she came second for the Liberal Democrats in a Rutland by-election, but now Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant has gone one better.

Congratulations to the winner of our prestigious Name of the Day Award.
