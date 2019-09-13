"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, September 13, 2019
Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant wins Name of the Day
Two wriggly pheasants yesterday
Yesteday she came second for the Liberal Democrats in a Rutland by-election, but now Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant has gone one better.
Congratulations to the winner of our prestigious Name of the Day Award.
