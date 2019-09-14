Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, September 14, 2019
Inside St Andrew's, Tur Langton
Last time I visited Tur Langton it was to meet Charles I.
I was back there today and, because it was the day of Ride+Stride for Churches, I found the village's Victorian church unlocked for the first time.
Inside I found some pleasing use of contrasting bricks, and I have always liked the way that the windows that face across the fields are much larger than those that look out on to the village's main street.
But my chief memory will be those terrifying ladders.
