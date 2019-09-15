Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, September 15, 2019
David Gower: The best England batsman I have seen
David Gower is in the news today because Sky Sports have let him go.
Many readers will know him as a classy and latterly avuncular broadcaster, but I am lucky enough to remember Gower the batsman.
When he pulled the first ball he faced in test cricket for four, John Arlott exclaimed "Oh, what a princely entry!"
And 'princely' describes the young Gower of those days so well.
There were times, such as the summer of 1985 when he captained England to victory over Australis and scored a double century and two centuries in the process, that he appeared invincible - the best England batsman I have ever seen.
But there was a fragility about him too. When you watched him playing for Leicestershire at Grace Road you were on the edge of your seat, determined to enjoy every shot, every ball, in case some misjudgement cut his innings short.
Here he is scoring his first test double century against India in 1979, his second summer of test cricket.
The bowling looks distinctly ordinary, but oh the shots he plays!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment