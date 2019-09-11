Wednesday, September 11, 2019

KIng's Cross and its approaches in the 1950s



Wonderful stuff.

Early on we see the extraordinary clutter outside the station, including a show home that was used to promote the new suburban estates along the lines to the north.

Then it is the scene of the robbery in The Ladykillers before the steam locomotives take over.

The books will tell you that Mrs Wilberforce's house was a set, but I am sure I spotted it later on in this film.
