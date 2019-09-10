Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
From Southwold to Dunwich via Walberswick
Another walk with John Rogers. This one follows in the footsteps of W.G. Sebald and his book The Rings of Saturn, taking us from Southwold to the lost city of Dunwich via Walberswick.
It is a walk I have done myself, thinking of Peter Greenaway's Drowning by Numbers and Malcolm Saville's Sea Witch Comes Home.
What really did for Dunwich, incidentally, is that its river changed course. If it had faced solely a problem of coastal erosion the city could have been rebuilt further inland.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment