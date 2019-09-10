Tuesday, September 10, 2019

From Southwold to Dunwich via Walberswick



Another walk with John Rogers. This one follows in the footsteps of W.G. Sebald and his book The Rings of Saturn, taking us from Southwold to the lost city of Dunwich via Walberswick.

It is a walk I have done myself, thinking of Peter Greenaway's Drowning by Numbers and Malcolm Saville's Sea Witch Comes Home.

What really did for Dunwich, incidentally, is that its river changed course. If it had faced solely a problem of coastal erosion the city could have been rebuilt further inland.
