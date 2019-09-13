Friday, September 13, 2019

Bryan Magee interviewed in 1999: Part 1



This is the first of two interviews Bryan Magee gave to Andy O'Mahony from RTE in 1999.

His ability to make philosophical ideas clear to the lay listener is well in evidence.

Ignore the video's discouraging appearance: it will play.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)