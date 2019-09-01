Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, September 01, 2019
Exploring Oxendon and Kelmarsh railway tunnels
The railway between Market Harborough and Northampton closed in 1981 - I was on the last return working - and it is now a cycle track, the Brampton Valley Way.
One of its quirks is that it runs through tunnels at Great Oxendon and Kelmarsh. And in both places there are pairs of tunnels, as the line was originally single track and a second tunnel one was dug when it was widened.
If you dare venture into the darkness, this video takes you into them.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment