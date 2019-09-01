Sunday, September 01, 2019

Exploring Oxendon and Kelmarsh railway tunnels



The railway between Market Harborough and Northampton closed in 1981 - I was on the last return working - and it is now a cycle track, the Brampton Valley Way.

One of its quirks is that it runs through tunnels at Great Oxendon and Kelmarsh. And in both places there are pairs of tunnels, as the line was originally single track and a second tunnel one was dug when it was widened.

If you dare venture into the darkness, this video takes you into them.
