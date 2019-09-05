A 1935 railway poster for Bridlington

A 1935 poster produced by the London & North Eastern Railway. The artist was Septimus E. Scott.
I am reminded of the following exchange.
The playwright Alan Ayckbourn, famous for living in the Yorkshire resort of Scarborough and for opening all his plays there was walking along the front there one day, when he was accosted by a stranger.
There ensued this exchange:
Mr Ayckbourn, isn't it?
It is.
I was looking at the paper the other day and I noticed that you have two plays running in the West End.
Yes, that's right.
I hope you don't mind me saying so, but you must be doing quite well out of that.
Yes, I suppose I am.
Mr Ayckbourn, there's one thing that's always puzzled me. If you got all this money, why don't you live in Bridlington?
No comments:
Post a Comment