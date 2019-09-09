The little church at Newton Harcourt revisited

In the shady churchyard is a striking modern monument in the form of a miniature church with spire, porch, windows, and battlements, set up in memory of a boy of eight, a little shrine not unlike a toy building he himself might have tried to fashion with a big box of bricks. We have come upon no other like it in any of our country churchyards.That quotation comes from the Leicestershire volume of Arthur Mee's The King's England.
I told the full story of the little church at Newton Harcourt when I visited the village in 2012. Unfortunately, that June day was so bright that I could not get a good photo of the shining white monument.
On Saturday, in the course of a seriously loosely planned walk, I found myself back there. The tinge of autumn in the air meant I could get some better photographs.
