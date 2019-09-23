St Barnabas: No longer Nottingham's 'Black Cathedral'

Its architect and designer was Augustus Pugin, though much of his richly coloured interior was painted over in the 1960s.
When I see footage from that era I am surprised by how dirty everything looks. It's not how I remember it, but it must have been like that.
And the leaflet I picked up at St Barnabas tells me:
Coal fires and smoke meant that by the 1960s St Barnabas was known as the 'Black Cathedral'.It did not look black in this afternoon's sunshine before the rain set in.
