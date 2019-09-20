Friday, September 20, 2019

NHS managers who defrauded health service of £800k using names of U2 band members ordered to pay back more than £500k

Not for the first time, the Shropshire Star wins our Headline of the Day Award.

 Old joke: Why did Bono fall off the stage?
