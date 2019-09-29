Sunday, September 29, 2019

Aztec Camera: Somewhere in My Heart



The BBC's reruns of Top of the Pops continue and have now reached 1988.

Maybe it is a sign that I was already getting a bit old for the show by then, but the music seems to me to have been in decline for a couple of years now.

This still sounds good though.
