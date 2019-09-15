Sunday, September 15, 2019

Kirsty MacColl: A New England


This Billy Bragg song was released on one of his albums in 1983 and, with an extra verse he wrote for her, was a hit single for Kirsty MacColl the following year.

This is a good chance to recommend the BBC Radio 4 Great Lives programme on MacColl.
