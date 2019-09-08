Sunday, September 08, 2019

Back to St Wistan's, Wistow


Seven years ago I wrote:
St Wistan's, Wistow, has Norman fabric but a pleasing Georgian interior, complete with box pews and plain glass.
I was back there yesterday, and my appreciation of church architecture must have come on because I was positively excited by the Norman arch above. It reminded me of those I saw at Breedon on the Hill.

That Georgian interior now includes a tablet in honour of someone I served on Harborough District Council with: Sir Timothy Brooks.

I wrote about him 10 years ago (note the connection to Iain Duncan Smith).







