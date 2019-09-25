Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to Steve Hitchins

Steve Hitchins, who was the Liberal Democrat leader of Islington Borough Council between 1999 and 2006, died suddenly last night.
The Islington Gazette quotes Steve's wife, the Lib Dem peer and former MEP Sarah Ludford:
"His mission was to make things better for the residents of Islington, whether as a councillor, leader, or at the Whittington. It was all about improving services - he could be a bit brisk sometimes but I think people acknowledge that's what he was about."I am sure I join all Lib Dems in sending Sarah my condolences.
The paper also quotes a tribute from the Labour leader and Islington MP Jeremy Corbyn:
"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Hitchins. Despite being in different parties, I recognise his commitment to my borough and the work he did in support of Whittington Hospital. My condolences go to his wife Sarah and family."
