Now the Duke of Wellington has resigned the Conservative whip

My readers are the best.
They put up with my videos of long-vanished branch lines when what they really want is news and opinion about the Liberal Democrats.
They put up with me banging on about politics when all they really want are photos of ghost signs and tin tabernacles.
But through it all they stick with me.
And send me my best stories.
Just now one sent me news that the Duke of Wellington resigned the Conservative whip in the Lords last week. The proof is in the tweet below.
It looks as though the Churchills and the Wellesleys have come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson is a shit.
The Duke of Wellington has resigned from Boris Johnson's Conservatives.— Joy Lo Dico (@joy_lo_dico) September 9, 2019
No seriously. The 9th Duke is now list as non-affiliated. He was a Tory hereditary peer but quit last Wednesday, the HoL press office tell me.
