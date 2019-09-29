Lord Bonkers on the brains behind the Great Train Robbery

The Great Train Robbery is back in the news, reports the Observer
:
A book published this week, written by a former British Transport police detective with the help of one of the robbers, will claim that the mastermind of the heist was the late gangster Billy Hill, and that one of the team who got away with it was a relative of an Arsenal and England football player.
I thought Lord Bonkers
had written the last word on this back in 2012:
Fanny Craddock was believed by Scotland Yard to be the brains behind the Great Train Robbery but, despite years of surveillance, they were unable to pin it on her. Marguerite Patten, by contrast, has always struck me as a Thoroughly Good Sort.
