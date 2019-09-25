"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
The Essex Way from Epping to Ongar
Until 1994 you could have caught the Central Line from Epping to Ongar.
John Rogers walks it, using the opening stretch of the Essex Way.
No comments:
Post a Comment