Thomas Cook's statue outside Leicester station

Tomorrow's Guardian will report:
Thomas Cook was heading into insolvency on Sunday night as the world’s oldest holiday company faced a collapse that will strand 150,000 UK holidaymakers overseas and put 9,000 British jobs at risk.The company is the victim of technology - who needs a travel agent when you can do it all online yourself? - and of the uncertainty and weak pound caused by the expectation of Brexit.
Meanwhile, the company's founder appears to be taking things philosophically.
No comments:
Post a Comment