Saturday, September 07, 2019

Phil Knowles chosen as Lib Dem candidate for South Leicestershire

Phil Knowles, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Harborough District Council, has been chosen as the party's parliamentary candidate for South Leicestershire.

I have known Phil for 35 years and served on the council with him, so I can say with some authority that South Leicestershire Lib Dems have got themselves a mighty campaigner.

The South Leicestershire constituency takes in much of the Harborough District. Among its largest settlements are Blaby, Lutterworth and Broughton Astley


