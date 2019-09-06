Sir Nicholas Soames on Jacob Rees-Mogg

Over on The Times website you will find this gem:
Sir Nicholas is more horrified by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader. His behaviour this week, lolling on the front bench, was "repulsive", he says.
"He is in serious danger of believing his own shtick. He is an absolute fraud, he is a living example of what a moderately cut double-breasted suit and a decent tie can do with an ultra-posh voice and a bit of ginger stuck up his arse. You do not behave like that as leader of the House."
Both men went to Eton but Sir Nicholas says Rees-Mogg’s behaviour has nothing to do with his school.
"I thought it was bloody bad manners and he of all people should know better. He has had all the advantages and frankly nanny made a serious bish. I wanted to kick him firmly in the arse and say, ‘What the hell do you think you are playing at? Sit up!’
"His speech in the Brexit debate was “the lowest form of student union hackery, insolence and bad manners."
