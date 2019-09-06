82 holes in Ludlow, Shropshire

Liberal Democrat councillor Andy Boddington reports from Ludlow:
Good news on the pothole front. Our town is riddled with potholes and a bumpy ride is quite normal. While a few of the big potholes have been patched, the backlog remains large. The council’s consultants have now identified 82 defects within Ludlow that require repair. ... They will be repaired overnight on 9-11 September.Which gives me an excuse for posting another photograph of the town and this headline.
