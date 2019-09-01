Sunday, September 01, 2019

The Bonzos: I'm Going to Bring a Watermelon to My Girl Tonight



With our affairs at a low ebb, it is time to cheer the nation up:
I brought my girl an apple
She let me hold her hand.
I brought my girl an orange
We kissed beneath the band.
I brought my girl bananas
She let me squeeze her tight.
I'm going to bring a watermelon
To my girl tonight.
You can hear Neil Innes in an edition of the music podcast The Word talking about the early days of the Bonzos and the joy they found in discovering songs like this on unwanted 78s .

Oh and don't forger to help save the Bonzos.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)