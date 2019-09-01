The Bonzos: I'm Going to Bring a Watermelon to My Girl Tonight

With our affairs at a low ebb, it is time to cheer the nation up:
I brought my girl an appleYou can hear Neil Innes in an edition of the music podcast The Word talking about the early days of the Bonzos and the joy they found in discovering songs like this on unwanted 78s .
She let me hold her hand.
I brought my girl an orange
We kissed beneath the band.
I brought my girl bananas
She let me squeeze her tight.
I'm going to bring a watermelon
To my girl tonight.
Oh and don't forger to help save the Bonzos.
