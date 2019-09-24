Six of the Best 885

Ian Dunt on today's Supreme Court's judgment.
John Preston explains what the government is really saying with its ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign.
David Boyle is right on education: "The trouble with nationalised education is that it assumes that all children are the same, that they require identical education. The voluntary sector education sector has largely been subsumed, the experimental sector – so influential in the 1960s and 70s – has largely been driven out."
MPs are calling for a ban on pavement parking across England. Andy Boddington thinks they are right.
"Voice hearing has a bad name in our culture. The media tend to focus on the occasional instance where someone diagnosed with psychosis does something violent in response to a suggestion or command from voices." Rufus May suggests a different approach.
Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais talk to Ann Chadwick about their career.
No comments:
Post a Comment