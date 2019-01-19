Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Taking Charles I back to his well at Tur Langton
Today I met Charles I in The Crown at Tur Langton and took him back to the well where he watered his horse as he fled from his defeat at Naseby.
He had tried to relocate it a couple of times, and as I had photographed it last autumn, I volunteered to be his guide.
We received a good reception in the pub and were accompanied on our walk by the man who makes all his royal finery, half a dozen locals, two Dalmatians and and a Labrador.
Read more about Daniel Williams and his royal appearances on King Charles I Return.
