"Remaining inside the European Union does make us more secure, it does make us more prosperous and it does make us more influential beyond our shores."On the day parliament was supposed to vote on her deal to leave the EU, here Theresa May gives her reasons for remaining in the European Union shortly before the 2016 referendum. pic.twitter.com/6i0njr79CS— Paul McNamara (@PGMcNamara) December 11, 2018
Saturday, January 19, 2019
Theresa May explains why Britain should remain in the EU
