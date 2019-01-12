Saturday, January 12, 2019

Back to Bottesford station



When I posted a video about Bottesford station (the least used station in Leicestershire) the other day, I said I would also post my own photos of it. And here they are.

For the most part it is uninteresting, even though the station house survives, with bus shelters and a recently installed footbridge.

But it does have staggered platforms and a derelict house that must once have accommodated the keeper of its level crossing.

I also recommend the path from the station to the village church.











Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)