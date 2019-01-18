Bishop's Castle wolf sanctuary gets go-ahead to expand

Good news from the Shropshire Star and one of my favourite towns:
A wolf sanctuary based in Shropshire has been given the go-ahead to expand.
Visitors will be able to see the animals in their natural habitat after proposals for an educational facility were approved by planners.
With the backing of Born Free actress Virginia McKenna, Wolf Watch UK applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build a holiday let and learning centre at its 100-acre sanctuary near Bishop’s Castle.You will find out more about this project if you search the Wolf Watch UK website.
