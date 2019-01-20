Sunday, January 20, 2019

Mannfred Mann: If You Gotta Go, Go Now



Mannfred Mann reached no. 2 in the UK singles chart with this Bob Dylan song in 1965.

This live version, featuring the band's original vocalist Paul Jones, comes from that year's Richmond Jazz Festival.

It was recorded for the American television programme Shindig, which explains why Jones is faded out at some points.

The lines that would have shocked America are every appearance of "Or else you gotta stay all night" and, later on, a lone "It’ll be too dark for you to find the door".

It makes you proud to be British.
