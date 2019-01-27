Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 27, 2019
Walker Brothers: No Regrets
After the commercial failure of his album Scott 4 in 1969, Scott Walker rather retreated as an artist.
He stopped recording his own songs and acceded to his manager and record company's attempts to market him as the new Sinatra. Well, he had the voice for it.
The reformation of the Walker Brothers in 1975 gave him a way forward and proved to be the springboard from which he became the avant-garde artist we celebrate today - try Farmer in the City.
No Regrets, which reached no. 7 in the UK singles chart that year, was the great commercial success of the Walker Brothers' revival.
Note the guitar solo and its lack of connection to the rest of the song: this feature was obilgatory on mid-Seventies records that took themselves seriously.
