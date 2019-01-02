More light on Maud MacCarthy, the violinist friend of Nora Logan

It was when I was working on the book, The Invisible Art, A Century of Irish Music, 1916-2016, that I first registered the name Maud MacCarthy.
She was an Irish musician who was born in Clonmel in 1882 and died, a month short of her 85th birthday, in Douglas on the Isle of Man in 1967; she was buried at Glastonbury.Maud MacCarthy is a name that has appeared on this blog before. In 2012 I discovered that she had been a girlhood friend of Nora Logan, the suffragette daughter of our here J.W. "Paddy" Logan, who was Liberal MP for Harborough from 1891 to 1904 and again from 1910 and 1916.
Dervan's article gives us more information on MacCarthy's mysticism later in life and on her musical career when young:
I discovered that MacCarthy appeared as a violin soloist with two of America’s greatest orchestras.
She played the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in February 1902 when she was 19, and the Brahms Violin Concerto with the Boston Symphony Orchestra the following November, still aged only 20.
This is an achievement that has not yet been replicated by any later Irish string player.
